GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 246.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,243,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 417,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

