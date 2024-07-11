GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPY opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oppenheimer

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.