GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.45 Million in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

