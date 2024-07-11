GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of World Acceptance worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $242,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $160.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.16.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

