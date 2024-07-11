GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 132,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FLWS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

