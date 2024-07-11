GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

