GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 907,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,472,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,321,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 971.8% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 367,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,348 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

