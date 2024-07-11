GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.