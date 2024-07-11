GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $937,000 Investment in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Holley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Holley Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $412.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.47.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Holley Profile

(Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.