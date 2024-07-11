GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ADT by 10,738.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ADT by 1,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

