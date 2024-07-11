GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Fidelis Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $156,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

