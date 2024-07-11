GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Hope Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

