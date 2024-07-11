GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 11,009 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

