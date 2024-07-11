GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 269,315 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.40% of Organogenesis worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $379.15 million, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.70.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

