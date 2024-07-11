GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,723 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

