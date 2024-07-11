GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 423,875 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.86% of Douglas Elliman worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOUG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,452.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 231,246 shares of company stock worth $253,856. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

