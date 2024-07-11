GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 551 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $694,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.