GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 59,834 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.27% of GeoPark worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in GeoPark by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

GeoPark Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About GeoPark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.