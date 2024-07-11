GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

