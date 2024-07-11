GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 18,514 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

