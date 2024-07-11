GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Innodata worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 11.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of 278.05 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

