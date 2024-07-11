GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

