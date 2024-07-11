GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.03 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Yahes bought 5,350 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $199,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

