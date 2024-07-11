GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 163,502 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,502 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.66% of ThredUp worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,108 shares of company stock valued at $819,017. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

