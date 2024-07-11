GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 20,710 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $22,784,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

PEGA stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

