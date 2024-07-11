GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 34,010 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $729.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,178.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

