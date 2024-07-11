GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,151 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

