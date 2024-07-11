GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 54,851 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,851 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of UMH Properties worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UMH

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.