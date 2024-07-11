GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,248 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of United Fire Group worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United Fire Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $20.57 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $520.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.39.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.