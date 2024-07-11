GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,258 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.