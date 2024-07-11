GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 73,262 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,262 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

