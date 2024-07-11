GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,442 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

