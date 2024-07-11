GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,734 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,650,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average is $115.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

