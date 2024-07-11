GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $52.70 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

