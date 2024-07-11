GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.30 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

LGIH opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

