GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

