GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

MAN opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

