GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nelnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 105,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nelnet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNI. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.7 %

Nelnet stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

