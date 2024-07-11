GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.