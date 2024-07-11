GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rayonier by 138.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.

RYN opened at $27.94 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

