GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after purchasing an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $146.58 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

