GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avista by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avista Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.