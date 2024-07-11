Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $137.84 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $140.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.23 and a beta of 1.19.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
