Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.38

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.13. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gyrodyne during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.