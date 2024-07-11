Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Haleon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,769,000 after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

