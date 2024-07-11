Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

