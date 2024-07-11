Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,872 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

HAL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 452,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,749. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.