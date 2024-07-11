Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.14

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 431938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

