Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.87. 98,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 380,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 168,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.