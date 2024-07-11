Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.10

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.10 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.15). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.13), with a volume of 751,661 shares traded.

Harworth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £540.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,509.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 16,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,784.76 ($31,746.84). Insiders have acquired a total of 16,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,518 over the last ninety days. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

